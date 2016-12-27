The top five biggest stories in Kansas City for 2016

On Monday, KCTV5 aired stories six through 10 on our biggest stories of 2016 list.

Here are the top five stories of 2016.

5. The Kansas City Chiefs snapped their postseason drought. The Chiefs forced five turnovers in the 30-0 win, their first playoff victory since 1994.

4. The Streetcar comes to Kansas City. Construction began in May 2014 and the grand opening happened on May 6, 2016. The 2.2 mile route runs between the River Market and Union Station. Many hopped on board. In just five months of service, the Streetcar completed its millionth ride.

3. Three metro law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty. On May 9, Kansas City, KS police detective Brad Lancaster responded to a call to help out this colleagues. The 39-year-old, a father, husband and Air Force veteran, was shot and killed. The death stunned the police department. Less than two months later on July 19, Kansas City, KS police captain Dave Melton lost his life in similar fashion. He was an experienced police officer, Army veteran and loving father.

Melton's death happened at a time when other police officers, including those in Dallas and Baton Rouge, were targeted and killed.

In September - another tragic death. Johnson County Master Deputy Brandon Collins was killed in a fiery crash, when a suspected drunk driver slammed into his patrol car while he was making a traffic stop. It came just hours after he celebrated his daughter's fourth birthday.

2. Donald Trump leads Republican wave in divisive election. When Donald Trump announced he would run, many thought he wouldn't break out of the massive field of primary candidates. Pollsters who predicted a victory for Democrat Hillary Clinton were stunned on Election Night. Kansas and Missouri, two red states, were dark red for Trump on Election Night. In Missouri, political newcomer and former Navy Seal Eric Greitens defeated longtime lawmaker Chris Koster to become the next Governor of Missouri.

1. Death at Schlitterbahn. The top story of the year was a day at Schlitterbahn Water Park that turned tragic. Caleb Schwab, 10, was killed while riding the world's tallest water slide, Verruckt. Schwab's father and state representative Scott Schwab described Caleb as the family's joy. He said he had a great sense of humor.

Two other women were seriously injured and a KCTV5 News Investigation revealed customer complaints of safety straps failing and rafts going airborne. The investigation into what went wrong continues but one thing is for sure. Verruckt will come down next year.