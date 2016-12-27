Broncos fans visiting Kansas City lose truck, valuables to thieves

Their family drove Archuleta's tan Ford F350, which was complete with a new bumper. They were getting ready for an early morning on Monday. (Submitted)

Arrowhead Stadium can be an intimidating place for opposing teams, but Kansas City Chiefs fans also want guests to feel welcomed in Kansas City.

Unfortunately, for one family from Denver, that didn't happen.

They say thieves left them stranded with no car at a nearby hotel.

Bob Archuleta and Destiny Rios had never been to a Broncos road game before and their trip to Kansas City started out great. The family met legendary Broncos quarterback John Elway and met members of the current team.

They enjoyed watching the Chiefs and Broncos duke it out at Arrowhead, even as their team lost 33-10 on Christmas Day, sending the Broncos home for the postseason.

"We liked the stadium," Archuleta said. "Kansas City fans are super nice people."

"We decided that we'd pack everything up and leave Monday morning and get home early," Rios said.

In the car they had new coats, Christmas presents and all the gear they'd bought for the trip.

When Archuleta checked on it Monday, it was all gone as the truck was stolen from their hotel. The theft left them stranded with just their purses, wallets and clothes on their backs.

"We had to rent a car," Rios said. "We had to find one because no places were open."

The family is back in Denver. They say on top of the truck getting stolen, they lost several thousands worth of belongings.

They're hoping Kansas City fan find what was stolen.

