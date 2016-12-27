Groundbreaking surgery at KU Hospital stops one man's tremors and shaking

A groundbreaking operation at a hospital in the metro could change lives across the country. (KCTV5)

Doctors have found a way to stop a patient's tremors and shaking - instantly.

Kevin Dickerson, 50, had constant shakes and tremors, a result of genetics.

"The older I've gotten, the harder its been to eat and drink or do any of the things you take for granted," Dickerson said.

As an electrician, it made life difficult. As a family man, it was tough for his wife to watch.

"I've watched Kevin struggle with this for 20 years and watched my teenage son start to struggle with it," Debbie Dickerson said.

He repeatedly tried medicine, but nothing changed. Then, at the University of Kansas Hospital, he received implanted electrodes in his brain and a buzzing device in his chest.

Now for the first time, he can use a wireless device and the push of a button to see a big change. He goes from sudden shakes to suddenly gaining control.

"Normally I’d be spilling all over myself or I would have to grab both hands," Dickerson said.

Over the course of the next year, Kevin will use his wireless device to make adjustments to the currents direction until he consistently finds what doctors call the “sweet spot”

Eventually, he’ll only have to adjust every six months.

