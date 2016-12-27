Juvenile suffers life-threatening injuries in Independence wreck - KCTV5

Juvenile suffers life-threatening injuries in Independence wreck

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Marc Jacobs, Assignment Editor
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -

A juvenile suffered life-threatening injuries following a wreck in Independence. 

Police say the wreck happened just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. It occurred on westbound Lexington near Cedar Road. 

A vehicle was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed. It left the roadway and struck a tree. 

Along with the juvenile, an adult inside the vehicle suffered moderate injuries. 

Officers are continuing to investigate the cause of the collision. 

