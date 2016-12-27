Juvenile suffers life-threatening injuries in Independence wreck

A juvenile suffered life-threatening injuries following a wreck in Independence.

Police say the wreck happened just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. It occurred on westbound Lexington near Cedar Road.

A vehicle was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed. It left the roadway and struck a tree.

Along with the juvenile, an adult inside the vehicle suffered moderate injuries.

Officers are continuing to investigate the cause of the collision.

Copyright 2016 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.