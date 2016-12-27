Kansas City woman says she was ripped off by ATM machine

A Kansas City woman says she got ripped off at the ATM machine and she says she has proof.

Frustrated, the woman turned to KCTV5 News for help.

Lois Payne says the problem started when a bank ATM's machine was down. The customer crossed the street to use one at a gas station.

She says the machine didn't give her cash and instead, gave her an error code. She has the receipt but says she's getting the run around.

"I attempted to withdrawal $180," Payne said.

Payne says the machine spit out an error slip instead of cash. She tried it again and it worked.

Unfortunately, the bank statement showed two withdrawals for $180.

The company who operates the machine says this is the first they've heard of this problem and paperwork has been filled out so the dispute can be investigated.

Payne said she saved all of her receipts.

