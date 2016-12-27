Owner of She's A Pistol announces store will close

The She's A Pistol gun store announced on Tuesday afternoon it will close down.

The store will close its retail store "no later than Dec. 31, 2016" at 3 p.m.

In January 2015, four armed robbers entered She’s a Pistol's old location at West 57th Terrace and Nieman Road in Shawnee, KS, and opened fire. Owner Jon Bieker was killed in front of his wife while protecting their store.

In November 2015, a new location opened up at West 64th Terrace and Quivira Road.

In a Facebook message, owner Becky Bieker says the past two years have been difficult. Increasing legal fees and expenses led to the store closing, Bieker said.

"It has been an extremely difficult two years for us," Bieker said. "The legal fees and greatly increased expenses have become significant. Unfortunately, the business is not able to cover its operating costs, nor late fees/penalties, any longer."

