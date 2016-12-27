Victim of armed robbery near The Plaza shares terrifying experience

On surveillance video released by Kansas City police, you can see one of the men tussling with her for her purse. (Kansas City Police)

A woman robbed near The Plaza is sharing her terrifying experience, hoping to bring attention to the crime and get the robbers caught.

On surveillance video released by Kansas City police, you can see one of the men tussling with her for her purse.

Her husband is out of camera view and was being robbed at gunpoint for his wallet.

The robbery happened two weeks ago in a parking garage between the shopping area and the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in the area of Cleaver II and Warwick.

It happened at 8:40 p.m. on Dec. 14 when the couple pulled into the garage.

The woman says she got a bad feeling about the two men milling around, so when one greeted her, she kept walking with a swifter pace.

"He kept grabbing and grabbing and grabbing my purse that he couldn't get off of me because it was a cross body purse," said the woman, who did not want to be identified. "I would have gladly handed it to him, but I couldn’t get to it because he was on me.”

Police released the video looking for tips on who they are. The victims said both men appeared to be in their 20s.

You can direct tips to the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2016 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.