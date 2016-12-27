Three women charged after brawl with police officer at Oak Park Mall

A metro police officer was assaulted by three women during a brawl at Oak Park Mall just one day after Christmas.

On Wednesday, those three women are formally charged.

It was just before 7 p.m. on Monday investigators say three women physically fought with police officers who were questioning them over some stolen merchandise.

Markeyawna Robinson, 18, faces assault and interference with law enforcement.

Terrica Taylor, 18, faces the two same charges while 23-year-old Keisha Watson faces theft charges.

Investigators say the three women stole items from several stores, including Sephora, Victoria's Secret, Pac Sun and Abercrombie and Fitch.

Robinson is accused of trying to kick an officer to the grown.

Police believe three women may have been banking on distraction when police say they walked out of the store with merchandise they didn't pay for.

Overland Park police cornered the three and that's when things got violent.

"In the process of the arrest, the female battered the officer. I think she kicked him in the groin area and they were very combative," Overland Park public information officer John Lacy said.

The officers were undercover.

It wasn't just the fact the women were fighting the officers. Sources tell KCTV5 hundreds of people were gathered around and not helping, but watching.

"It's always a dangerous situation, but we had a unique situation yesterday when people are fighting the officer back and more than one are fighting the officers," Lacy said.

Police are asking if anyone saw what happened and captured any of the incident on your cell phone to please call them.

The three women are being held on felony theft charges. They will likely be charged with more on Wednesday.

