Proceeds of Tyreek Hill's new T-shirt will go to charity

A new shirt in Kansas City was introduced today and it was the paw-prints of Tyreek Hill.

Proceeds will go to a charity of Hill's choice, the Children's Center for the Visually impaired.

The shirt has a #Cheetah on it, which is Hill's nickname.

Hill says he's been called that since he was a kid because of how fast he is. The shirt will be available at 28 Walmart locations locally. You can also buy the shirt online.

For those asking: List of stores selling Ty Hill shirt w/ proceeds going to Children's Center for Visually Impaired (CCVI) #Chiefs @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/8HZ8imX2kB — Andrew Carter (@Andrew__Carter) December 27, 2016

He said he wanted to help out the Children's Center for the Visually Impaired based on the connection he made with the kids there.

“Week 13, I took a visit down there with some of the rookies," Hill said. "I kind of enjoyed the whole experience with the little kids, and engaging with them, playing with them, interacting with them. They look up to us and I enjoyed it, I enjoyed it."

The shirt calls Hill the fastest cat on the planet.

