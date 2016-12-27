Missouri automobile crash numbers rise during Christmas season

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six people died in traffic crashes over the Christmas holiday. (KCTV5)

Thousands of people from around Missouri spent time traveling during the Christmas season. That travel keeps both the roads and the authorities busy.

The numbers include accidents that happened between Dec. 23 to Dec. 26.

Highway patrol investigated 260 traffic crashes, which included 86 injuries and the six deaths. Troopers also arrested 68 people for driving while impaired and made 40 drug arrests.

Several of these numbers are up from the 2015 holiday season.



During last year’s Christmas holiday counting period, the Patrol investigated 282 traffic crashes but only 78 injuries and two deaths. Troopers arrested 47 people for driving while intoxicated.

