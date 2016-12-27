Police search for suspects in string of KCK robberies - KCTV5

Police search for suspects in string of KCK robberies

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
The first suspect is a man, in his 30s, described as between 5-foot 8-inches to 5-foot 10-inches tall, with a slim build, full beard and mustache. (Kansas City, KS police)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

KCK police are searching for two suspects that were involved in three aggravated robberies.

The suspects committed armed robberies at the 7-Eleven in the 2900 block of S. 47th Street about 4:45 a.m. and the Dollar Tree in the 1400 block of S. 42nd Street about 9:50 p.m. on Dec. 20, and most recently the Dollar General in the 2000 block of Metropolitan Avenue about 9:51 a.m. on Dec. 26.

The first suspect is a man, in his 30s, described as between 5-foot 8-inches to 5-foot 10-inches tall, with a slim build, full beard and mustache, dressed in a stocking cap and blue jeans and armed with a handgun.

The second suspect is described as an African-American woman.

The suspects were driving a newer model, light-colored 4-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

