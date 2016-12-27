Police search for suspects in string of KCK robberies

The first suspect is a man, in his 30s, described as between 5-foot 8-inches to 5-foot 10-inches tall, with a slim build, full beard and mustache. (Kansas City, KS police)

KCK police are searching for two suspects that were involved in three aggravated robberies.

The suspects committed armed robberies at the 7-Eleven in the 2900 block of S. 47th Street about 4:45 a.m. and the Dollar Tree in the 1400 block of S. 42nd Street about 9:50 p.m. on Dec. 20, and most recently the Dollar General in the 2000 block of Metropolitan Avenue about 9:51 a.m. on Dec. 26.

The first suspect is a man, in his 30s, described as between 5-foot 8-inches to 5-foot 10-inches tall, with a slim build, full beard and mustache, dressed in a stocking cap and blue jeans and armed with a handgun.

The second suspect is described as an African-American woman.

The suspects were driving a newer model, light-colored 4-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

Copyright 2016 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.