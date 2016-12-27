MISSING: Overland Park police search for woman missing since Christmas

Sekino was last seen wearing a green sweater and black pants. (KCTV5)

Overland Park Police Department is asking for help as they look for a missing woman.

Diana C. Sekino, 36, was last seen on Dec. 25 about 5 p.m. in the 12400 block of W 120th Terrace.

Sekino is described as 5-foot tall and one hundred pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green sweater and black pants.

Anyone with information about Sekino is asked to call the Overland Park Police Department (913) 344-8731.

