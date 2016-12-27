MISSING: Overland Park police search for woman missing since Chr - KCTV5

MISSING: Overland Park police search for woman missing since Christmas

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
Sekino was last seen wearing a green sweater and black pants. (KCTV5) Sekino was last seen wearing a green sweater and black pants. (KCTV5)
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -

Overland Park Police Department is asking for help as they look for a missing woman.

Diana C. Sekino, 36, was last seen on Dec. 25 about 5 p.m. in the 12400 block of W 120th Terrace.

Sekino is described as 5-foot tall and one hundred pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green sweater and black pants.

Anyone with information about Sekino is asked to call the Overland Park Police Department (913) 344-8731.

Copyright 2016 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.