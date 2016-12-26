Metro departments issue warning on leaving Christmas packaging outside

Those holiday gifts can leave a lot of trash, but police are issuing a new warning Monday on how to dispose of it.

The Olathe Police Department tweeted out a warning on Monday, warning residents to not leave packaging of your Christmas gifts on the side of the street.

"We see crimes of opportunity," said Beth Wendel, a crime prevention officer for the Olathe Police Department. "Break down your boxes so they can't see them."

Police are also reminding people to keep the serial numbers on big ticket items. If they get stolen, the information inside of your computer can be stolen.

Among those taking the warning were Brian Taylor and his family.

"Before we put anything at the curb, we go through itb not putting stuff out with major electronics on it," Taylor said. "Because if people see it, they know what you got for Christmas and it's open game."

Trash and recycling collection starts Tuesday in most metro communities, meaning some boxes are already out.

Others decided to haul their boxes to drop off centers to clear the mess - and most importantly, play it safe.

"We don't want all the boxes showing everything we got for Christmas sitting outside," Chris Hoisington said.

Olathe police urge residents to take their warning, as most break ins happen as crimes of opportunity.

They say a criminal sees something and then acts on it.

