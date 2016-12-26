Following Christmas, Kansas Citians flock to stores to shop and return gifts

It may be one of the last days of the gift giving season, but Monday was the first day people could return gifts they may not have wanted. (KCTV5)

Oak Park Mall was busy on Monday. The stores were open after only being closed on the Christmas holiday on Sunday.

Shoppers were there to find new things or return things.

Corbin Hendrix was ready for a long day.

"It's not too bad," Hendrix said. "It's not too bad. You know, we're just getting started so this may be an all day thing."

Even the youngest shoppers found what they wanted.

"We're shopping for clothes and stuff, because we got money for Christmas," said Jailece Groves. "We're from Topeka and it was amazing to come to a big mall like this. We're not used to it."

At a local Walmart, Anne Williams carried a TV into the store.

"It didn’t fit the right size," she said. "It was for my parents. And so we’re going to hold off. Mom would rather have a microwave right now."

