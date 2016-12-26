"Anger Rooms," which allow customers to break things, popping up across the country

Ever just wanted to break something out of frustration?

Now, there are a handful of businesses allowing people to do just that.

At one Dallas warehouse, customers can suit up in safety gear, pick out their weapon and get 15 minutes to smash anything they want.

It costs just $45. Among the items they can smash are a TV, mannequin, desk and lots of dishes.

"Doing bad things is fun," said Morgan Churchill, a customer.

Donna Alexander created the business in 2008 in her garage.

"It's about releasing the anger," she said. "I started to get strangers out my door, asking 'is this the place to break stuff?'"

Similar businesses have popped up in Canada and Houston.

