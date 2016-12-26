New trash service is coming to the City of Prairie Village

Monday begins the final week Deffenbaugh will be picking up trash and recycling bins across the city.

Beginning next Monday, Republic Services will be taking over waste and recycling for residents in Prairie Village. The decision was made by the city after 300 complaints were made by residents about trash collection.

Over 16,000 new trash bins have been distributed across the city.

While the cost of service will increase slightly, David Hook said the price bump is worth it.

"We've got some better looking trash cans out of the deal," Hook said. "It sounds like at least initially and it sounds like $16 a year doesn't seem too bad for hopefully better service and nice new trash cans."

Republic Services said they will honor already existing schedules in Prairie Village. Each home will be provided two bins.

