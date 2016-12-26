Grandview police investigate life-threatening shooting - KCTV5

Grandview police investigate life-threatening shooting

Grandview police are working the shooting scene at the Greenfield Village Apartments at 129th Street and Craig. (KCTV5) Grandview police are working the shooting scene at the Greenfield Village Apartments at 129th Street and Craig. (KCTV5)
Police were called to Research Medical Center because a gunshot victim showed up at the emergency room.

Grandview police are working the shooting scene at the Greenfield Village Apartments at 129th Street and Craig. 

They are describing the shooting as life-threatening. The victim was shot several times. 

There is no suspect information at this time. 

