Grandview police investigate life-threatening shooting

A woman who survived a heart transplant surgery seven years ago died less than 24 hours after giving birth to her first child.More >
A woman who survived a heart transplant surgery seven years ago died less than 24 hours after giving birth to her first child.More >
A former Olathe South teacher and coach, 42-year-old Michael J. Jasiczek, has been charged with three counts of unlawful sexual relations.More >
A former Olathe South teacher and coach, 42-year-old Michael J. Jasiczek, has been charged with three counts of unlawful sexual relations.More >
Three teens are currently lodged in the Gwinnett County jail, accused of committing unspeakable crimes against a mother in front of her son at the family's apartment in unincorporated Tucker.More >
Three teens are currently lodged in the Gwinnett County jail, accused of committing unspeakable crimes against a mother in front of her son at the family's apartment in unincorporated Tucker.More >
An appeals court has upheld the maximum 10- to 20-year prison sentence for a Pennsylvania man who tried to rape a real estate agent and claimed in his diary to "truly enjoy the hunt."More >
An appeals court has upheld the maximum 10- to 20-year prison sentence for a Pennsylvania man who tried to rape a real estate agent and claimed in his diary to "truly enjoy the hunt."More >
Rob Lowe says he thought he was going to be killed during an encounter with a bigfoot creature while filming his new A&E docuseries.More >
Rob Lowe says he thought he was going to be killed during an encounter with a bigfoot creature while filming his new A&E docuseries.More >
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >
An aging metro shopping center will soon get a major makeover. Right now, Olathe Station shopping center, located at 119th Street and Strang Line Road, is one empty storefront after another but soon, developers are hoping to change that.More >
An aging metro shopping center will soon get a major makeover. Right now, Olathe Station shopping center, located at 119th Street and Strang Line Road, is one empty storefront after another but soon, developers are hoping to change that.More >
Multiple people were hurt following a wreck in Independence that happened after a brief police chase.More >
Multiple people were hurt following a wreck in Independence that happened after a brief police chase.More >
A homeless man was arrested after he had sexual relations with a deceased woman inside a flower planter box near an abandoned Las Vegas restaurant, according to an arrest report.More >
A homeless man was arrested after he had sexual relations with a deceased woman inside a flower planter box near an abandoned Las Vegas restaurant, according to an arrest report.More >
A Missouri resident has tested positive for the Bourbon virus, which is transmitted by ticks.More >
A Missouri resident has tested positive for the Bourbon virus, which is transmitted by ticks.More >