Dontari Poe's touchdown pass caps off game filled with big plays

Coming off their first sweep of the Denver Broncos since 2000, the Kansas City Chiefs are now gearing towards a division title.

The Chiefs’ 33-10 win against Denver was a complete team effort. Tyreek Hill scored an early 70-yard touchdown. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had one of the best games by a tight end in Chiefs history.

Then, literally the biggest play of the game - defensive tackle Dontari Poe throwing his first touchdown pass of his career.

Poe’s the heaviest player in NFL history to throw a touchdown and is the only defensive lineman to do it.

Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith, normally the player trusted to make the big red zone throws rather than Poe, said the team is clicking.

“Yeah, I think you want to be playing your best football this time of the year,” Smith said. “You want to be getting better, and better and ascending. I think it’s credit to two things – the type of talent that we have. We have guys that can do a lot – [Travis] Kelce can do a lot, Tyreek [Hill], [Jeremy] Maclin can do a lot, running backs can run and catch. We have a lot of guys that can make plays, The coaches.”

The Chiefs, now 11-4 on the season, clinched a playoff spot on Sunday.

In order to win the division, they’ll need to defeat the San Diego Chargers and count on the Broncos to rebound against the Derek Carr-less Oakland Raiders.

