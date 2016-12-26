Kelce, Hill, Smith light up the Denver defense as Kansas City shines in prime time

Big plays from the Kansas City Chiefs’ biggest play-makers on offense came at the most crucial time of the year. (AP)

KANSAS CITY, MO (FOOTBALL KC) – Big plays from the Kansas City Chiefs’ biggest play-makers on offense came at the most crucial time of the year.

Following a costly home loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Chiefs faced a tough match-up against the NFL’s top ranked pass defense and sixth best in total yards allowed.

Not only have the Denver Broncos won every game in Arrowhead since 2010, but they’ve also emerged victorious in at least one Chiefs game each year, dating back to the 2000 season.

However, it was the Chiefs who went home Christmas night with their 10th straight divisional win following an all-around dominant performance.

The defense came to play without linebacker Justin Houston, and still held the Broncos to just 10 points on 4.3 yards per play, while forcing three turnovers.

The offense stepped up as well, churning out 484 total yards with a 6.5 yards per play average. This is the most yards Denver has allowed all season, topping the previous high by 87 yards.

Of the 484 yards, 246 came in the air. This is no small feat, as the Broncos entered the game allowing a measly 183 yards per game with 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. That number would nearly be topped in the first half alone, as Smith finished the first with 168 yards passing.

If the Broncos have any kryptonite this season, it may be Travis Kelce. The pro bowler is the only wide receiver or tight end in the NFL to have 100 or more receiving yards in one game against them - and he’s accomplished that twice.

Kelce set a career high earlier this year in Atlanta with 140 yards on eight catches, but topped that total Sunday night with 11 catches for 160 yards. This came on 12 total targets, which led all Chiefs players.

Smith’s most popular target was Kelce from the start, as the quarterback’s first five completions were all to Kelce, including an 80-yard touchdown. This is his sixth 100-yard or more outing of the year and the 160 yards is the third most for an NFL tight end this year.

Travis Kelce also set a new Chiefs record for tight end receiving yards in one game, topping Tony Gonzalez’ 147 yards in the 2000 season.

The big tight end also made his presence known in the run blocking game, sealing two outside blocks which led to a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter.

Kelce’s quarterback was one of the beneficiaries of a touchdown block, as Smith rushed for more yards Sunday night than any game this year. Smith entered the game with only 67 ground yards for the season, but finished the night with four rushes for 43 yards.

His first down run of 24 yards in the second half is more than he’s had in any game this year.

Sticking with the run game, running backs Spencer Ware and Charcandrick West turned in much improved performances.

In the last match-up, the backs combined for just 84 yards against the NFL’s 28th ranked run defense. This week, Ware averaged 4.8 yards per carry for 62 total yards and West’s 35 yards rushing is his best since week nine.

However, the surprise of the running game was the involvement of Tyreek Hill. The rookie has lined up in the backfield before, but never had more than two carries. Sunday night, he took six carries for 95 yards and a 70-yard touchdown.

These performances did limit the wide receivers, as Chris Conley and Jeremy Maclin did not see a target through most of the game. The two finished with five catches for 23 yards.

This was part of the Chiefs’ strategy, as Denver has two of the best cover corners in Chris Harris Jr. and Aqib Talib. The Chiefs exploited the more favorable match-ups, like Kelce on a safety or Hill one-on-one outside against Von Miller, and it worked best for the team.

One of the biggest areas of success on both sides of the ball for Kansas City came on third down. The Chiefs’ offense converted 52 percent of attempts going 9-17, while the defense kept Denver at a woeful 26 percent, finishing 4-15.

The Chiefs ability to convert on third down and force short drives gave Kansas City the severe time of possession advantage with 38:01 versus 21:59.

The offense’s hot start really put the defense in an advantageous position as Denver had to throw for most of the game. As a result, no Broncos running back topped 27 yards rushing for the game and the Chiefs finished with overall 175 more rushing yards than Denver.

The pass defense was also improved from their last match-up when quarterback Trevor Siemian threw for 368 yards and Emmanuel Sanders hauled in seven catches for 168 yards. It was a different story at Arrowhead, with Sanders catching just one pass for 26 yards and Siemian finishing with only 183 yards and one interception.

Eric Berry hauled in the lone pick to close out the game, while Daniel Sorenson and Anthony Sherman each forced a fumble, both of which were recovered by Sorenson.

In what served as a nice holiday gift for all Chiefs fans, the offense and the defense worked like well-oiled machines in a must-win game for Kansas City. The big problems from the Titans loss were not as evident in prime time as the Chiefs got their best playmakers involved from the start and kept their foot on the gas.

Head coach Andy Reid and company will look to carry the momentum from one of their best performances into to the last game of the regular season against the San Diego Chargers.

Kickoff is set for Sunday, Jan. 1, at 3:25 p.m. on KCTV5.

