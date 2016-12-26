KC house fire displaces owners away from home day after Christmas

Residents of one Kansas City, Mo., home will have to find a new place to stay when they get back from wherever they are for the Christmas holiday.

A fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. Monday morning at a house near 103rd Street and Wheeling Avenue, causing significant damage to the inside of the home, according to the Kansas City Fire Department.

A neighbor called police after waking up to see the house in flames, with smoke billowing out. The fire melted a nearby power line, disconnecting it from the house and causing sparks to shoot from the power pole.

The homeowners were not home at the time, and authorities had not yet been able to reach them Monday morning. The fire's damage will be enough to displace them whenever they return from wherever they are, according to the fire department.

The fire was just contained to the house. The only outside damage visible was melted rain gutters, but fire crews said the damage inside is significant.

