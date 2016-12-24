Owner of building struck by car in KCK hopes to continue business

A viewer sent us this picture of the car while it was still at the scene. (Becky Kaster)

Two people experienced minor injuries when a car went into a building in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police were called to the scene at N. 51st St. and Leavenworth Rd. at about 8:19 p.m.

The car was going east on Leavenworth Road toward 51st when it left the road. Officials are trying to find out why and how that happened.

The two people in the car were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Robert Wamkpah owns the ExpressCare Medical Services building that was hit on Saturday night.

He immigrated to Kansas City from Nigeria and spent years working in the medical field before starting his own business.

"I believe in the promise of this land, America, the land of opportunity," he said.

From his office in KCK, he sells and distributes medical supplies, including oxygen and wheelchair equipment. However, that equipment is trapped inside the partially destroyed building deemed too unsafe to enter.

"I'm still in shock and dazed," he said. "It's like someone pulled the rug out from under me. Our business is urgent in nature. People need us now."

Among his thousand clients include military families at Fort Leavenworth and Fort Riley.

He says he wants to start serving clients again as soon as he can, but doesn't know what the future holds.

