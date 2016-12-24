The top moments of 2016 on The Rant with Brad Stephens

With a record number of rant submissions made this year, you know there were bound to be some unforgettable moments. (KCTV)

Tonight, we're taking a look back at some of this year's top rants. And what a year it's been for The Rant.

More people called, emailed or sent me a rant on my Facebook page than ever before.

The number one reason you ranted in 2016? That's easy: The presidential election that pitted two of the most unpopular candidates in history.

“They're like a couple of babies. I mean come on. They're running for president of our United States. Talk about something that matters! It's a bunch of crap. Talk about issues!”

“I think the day after election day should be declared a national take a bath or shower day, so we can wash away all the bad feelings, wash away all the negativity and then we can start clean and get behind the winner.”

Last month, we told the story of Lee-Anna who has severe disabilities. Her grandmother fell behind in making payments to Kansas City Power & Light and, despite an appeal from a hospital, the power company shut off electricity to the girls’ home.

Nearly all of our viewers were outraged... except a guy named Jack from Kansas City:

“I pay my bill every, every month. So, I have no sympathy for that family. Find a way to pay.”

Then, someone became outraged at Jack:

“To the man who just criticized the family for not being able to pay their electric bill with the child with disabilities, ---- you, you stupid ----!"

Remember the “Pokemon Go” craze earlier this year? Where it seemed everyone under a certain age was running around, staring at their phone to find imaginary creatures to capture?

“Yes, this thing with Pokemon. It's just crazy. All you Go Pokemon people, what you need to do is go, go, go get a job!”

Sadly, 2016 was yet another violent year in Kansas City with many people being murdered. And, to make it worse, people with information about many of those crimes are hesitating to call the police.

Here's Janine with one of my favorite calls of the year:

“But the thing is, you call them and you tell them what you know. You aren't snitching. What you're doing is you're saving lives, and the life you save might just be your own. When you do that, instead of being a snitch, you know what you are? You are a hero."

Do you remember the bear that got into someone's car and then ripped it to shreds?

A viewer named John called in with a tasty explanation:

“I'll bet that beast in there smelled onion rings and McRibs. Keep your car clean!”

We had a good laugh over John's call. And then he called back.

“I was in here on my couch thinking, why would a bear tear up a car? I mean, it's not like it'd be looking for his cubs. Who knows why the bear did it. But, that made my week Brad. Thanks for putting me on.”

Thanks for making us laugh John! We certainly needed this year.

