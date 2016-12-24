The top 5 weather moments in KC of 2016

Westport was one of the hardest-hit areas taken over by water during the flooding on a day in August. (KCTV5)

2016 will go into the history books as a pretty quiet year, weather wise, but living in the Midwest we all know that every year will have it's moments.

Here are Kansas City’s top five weather events from 2016.

Number 5 – Winter, what winter?

Some snow shovels never left the hook during the entire 2015-2016 Winter season.

It was the fourth least snowy Winter in Kansas City history with a season total measuring a mere 5.9 inches.

Most of that minuscule amount fell in the first weeks of Winter with only 2 inches falling after January first, and most of that came in one small snow on Jan. 17, that left an inch and a half in parts of the city.

2016 wasn't about to end quietly. A storm in the second week of December gave Kansas City its biggest snow of the year dropping 2 inches throughout the city, and followed up by the coldest morning of the century as the low dipped to 9 degrees below zero. Quite a one two punch.

Number 4 – Arctic temperatures grip the metro

Arctic air paid Kansas City a visit during the middle of January when the temperature dropped below freezing on the evening of the 16th.

The mercury stayed below freezing for seven straight days, reaching rock bottom on two consecutive mornings as the low dipped to 3 degrees below zero on the mornings of the 17th and 18th. The cold snap of 2016 finally released it's grip when temperatures soared to 49 degrees on the 24th.

From that day until the end of the Winter season, the high temperature would reach 50 degrees or higher 41 times!

Number 3 – A mild summer graces Kansas City

2016 never saw a 100-degree day, but it was close on June 22, when the high climbed to 99 late in the afternoon.

The summer was rather mild by Kansas City standards, with highs reaching 95 or higher only eight times.

Number 2 - Kansas City’s first Emergency Flood Warning, ever

The skies opened up on Aug. 26, flooding many parts of the Metro and prompting the first ever Emergency Flood Warning.

The Downtown Airport reported 4.56" of rain that day with several unofficial reports of over 6 inches across the Metro.

At least 10 water rescues were preformed that evening as two months worth of rain fell in just a few hours.

Many cars stalled in the high water and a few kids in Smithville, MO went swimming when the football field at the High School turned into a lake.

Number 1 – KCTV5 Mobile Weather Center unveiled

KCTV5’s Mobile Weather Center hit the road in August, complete with numerous weather sensors, four cameras, a beautiful display screen and the ability to send live weather reports back to the studio from any location in our area.

This beast of a vehicle allows KCTV5 to cover future storms like no one else.

It certainly is pretty to look at and will make many appearances at events and bringing viewers Kansas City’s most accurate forecast throughout the year in 2017.

Copyright 2016 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.