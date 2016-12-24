2 people killed, 1 injured in shooting, wreck on I-70

Two people were shot dead in an SUV and one person was injured after running into the SUV with their car. (AP)

Two people are dead and one person is injured after an apparent shooting and subsequent wreck that happened on I-70 early Christmas Eve.

On Saturday at about 3 a.m., the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department went I-70 just west of the state line on a call about an injury accident.

When they arrived, officers found an SUV and a passenger car that had been involved in the accident.

There was a man and a woman in the SUV, both of whom were dead from apparent gunshot wounds. The driver of the passenger car was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims have been identified as Socorro Olivas, 59, and Javier Ambriz, 54. Both from Kansas City, KS. Police say Olivas was the driver of the SUV.

Police believe that the SUV was involved in an incident with another vehicle and that the people in that vehicle shot and killed the two victims in the SUV. The SUV then hit the bridge before stopping in the middle of it.

The police say the passenger vehicle was not involved in the shooting incident, but that the vehicle was also heading westbound and hit the damaged SUV. It may be worth noting that the metro was under a dense fog advisory this morning, although police have not said that was explicitly a factor.

The incident is still being investigated by KCKPD and they encourage anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

