Endangered Silver Advisory issued for missing man

By Marc Jacobs, Assignment Editor
BELTON, MO (KCTV) -

The Belton Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Michael W. Boydston.  Boydston is a white man, 62-years old, 165 pounds with gray hair, and blue eyes. 

Belton Police say that he was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and a gray jacket with a black hoodie. 

Boydston was last seen leaving the Belton Regional Medical Center on foot.  Boydston has a low cognitive ability and very limited speech.

If you see Boydston, please dial 911 or call the Belton Police Department at (816) 331-15000. 

