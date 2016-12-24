Endangered Silver Advisory issued for missing man

The Belton Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Michael W. Boydston. Boydston is a white man, 62-years old, 165 pounds with gray hair, and blue eyes.

Belton Police say that he was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and a gray jacket with a black hoodie.

Boydston was last seen leaving the Belton Regional Medical Center on foot. Boydston has a low cognitive ability and very limited speech.

If you see Boydston, please dial 911 or call the Belton Police Department at (816) 331-15000.

Copyright 2016 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.