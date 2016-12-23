Shawnee woman slips, falls on ice; city worker stops to help

A city worker stopped to help a woman laying outside after a fall on the ice. She believes she would have died without his help. (Emily Rittman/KCTV5)

A Shawnee woman says a code enforcement officer saved her life after she fell outside in frigid temperatures.

A code enforcement officer was driving a snow truck and salting the city’s slick roads when he saw a woman on the ground during dangerously low temperatures. He then rushed to get her indoors.

Ursula Orlich needed to take just one step outside her garage to reach her mailbox to mail letters to loved ones. Then: “Bang. Down I went,” Orlich said.

Around 10 last Saturday morning, it was about 15 degrees outside. The windchill made it feel much worse and the roads were covered in ice.

“I looked at the driveway and it looked okay,” Orlich said. “I thought, 'Just one step.' Then I went down.”

She tried to get up, but couldn’t. Then she tried to scoot to her garage, but also could not make it.

“I probably would have froze to death, I think,” she said.

However, Mike Underwood happened to be treating her street in Shawnee, Kansas and that’s when he saw her.

“There is something wrong,” Underwood recalled. “This didn't look right and I needed to help.”

So, he rushed to her side.

“He came and picked me up,” Orlich said. “He had to hold to me for awhile because I was a little woozy.”

Orlich is convinced the outcome could have been much worse without Underwood’s help.

“I'm glad you are alright,” he told her. “Me too,” she said.

One of Orlich’s family members passed away after slipping on the ice and hitting his head.

“I told him he saved my life,” she said. “He really did. I believe so because it was so cold. If I had laid there, I would have probably froze.”

“Oh, I don't know,” Underwood said. “I helped someone who needed help. I'm just glad I could do that.”

Orlich is still very sore and bruised, but thankfully does not have any broken bones. And, she says she cannot thank Underwood enough.

