Road in KCK buckled, broken due to undermining

Officials say the buckling of the road is due to mining that happened under the road. (Jonathan Carter/KCTV)

The road is buckled near the intersection of Holiday and 65th Street in KCK. (Jonathan Carter/KCTV)

Folks driving on holiday drive in west Kansas City, Kansas were greeted with a sign telling them the road was closed and they found themselves heading right back to where they came from.

Near the intersection of Holiday and 65th Street, the road is buckled and broken.

The city does believe it has the cause narrowed down, and it's looking like this new problem stems from an old one.

"This area has been undermined,” said Mark Taylor with the Unified Government. “I mean, there are caverns and mines underneath here where it's been mined out for rock and other things."

Taylor said that, unfortunately, the problem is not new.

"There are mines under this area and this is not, quite honestly, the first time we've had this problem with the mines sinking,” said Taylor. “The road sunk this time."

"If you see this, right along this ridge, there didn't use to be a ridge,” said Tom Harley who lives in KCK. “It was flat all the way across and now you have to jump over the gap. And when you look down into it, you can't even see, it's so deep."

Harley lives closest to the problem area. Pictures off of his phone show just how impactful the fissure is and he's worried.

"It's about 50 feet off my back door,” he said. “So, we sent the kids to their grandparents’ for the night, and we don't know if the house is going to get dropped into the earth like this whole field did. So, we're kind of concerned for our safety and our home."

KCTV5 talked to a city engineer and they're confident Harley's home will be fine, since no mining took place under his home.

As for repairing the road, the city says they will have to do more inspections of the mines first. Therefore, the road will be closed for quite some time.

