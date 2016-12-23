German Shepherd who nearly froze to death is recovering

Caesar was left outside and nearly froze to death. Now, he is getting care and is showing signs of improvement. (Natalie Davis/KCTV)

Caesar, a German Shepherd, is showing signs of improvement after nearly freezing to death when temperatures were below freezing a few days ago in the metro. Now, his rescuers are monitoring the pup closely.

Those who heard about Caesar’s story found their hearts breaking. He was left chained in the cold and his owner is now being investigated for animal cruelty.

There is good news, however. Caesar is making some giant strides forward.

The little Christmas miracle was wearing his Christmas sweater on Friday and walking. He’s getting stronger and stronger every day.

“His energy level is coming back,” said Brad Twigg, owner of and veterinarian at the Plaza Animal Clinic. “He wants to walk. He wants to stand.”

Caesar got a cold laser treatment this week in the hopes that it will stimulate the nerves in his bad leg, and it appears to be working. Each day, he gets stronger and his appetite is improving, too.

Twigg said Caesar is “eating multiple cans of food throughout the day and will eat us out of house and home, no problem!”

As he gets healthier, everyone will see more and more of Caesar’s personality, which is already peeking through with a bit of a doggy smile.

“We suspect that, given the energy he's already starting to show, that he'll probably be a pretty strong dog,” said Nancy Campbell with MO German Shepherd Rescue. “That's probably why he's still alive is because he's a real fighter, and he's strong-willed, and he wasn't about to give up.”

And, Kansas City won’t give up on him either.

“He's very well-loved here,” said Twigg. “He's well-loved all around the city right now, and he's getting a lot of support from everyone,”

Caesar’s story is an important reminder not to leave your animals out in the cold.

Twigg and Campbell said there are hundreds of dogs in the metro area just like Caesar who are neglected and abused. They hope Caesar’s story will be a reminder for you to look out for these dogs and help them if you can.

Campbell said Caesar won’t be adopted for months down the road. That is because they want to get him completely healthy first and accurately gauge his personality before matching him to a home.

Missouri German Shepherd Rescue is accepting donations.

