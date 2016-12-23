Drivers take to the roads for holiday travel

Many people were hitting the road and traveling for the holidays on Friday. (KCTV)

With good weather being forecasted for Friday night, many people on the road are worried less about driving conditions and more about other drivers.

This morning a little rain made Interstate 70 misty, but by 5 p.m. that had cleared out and the roads were just busy.

Dashcam video KCTV5 took earlier in the day showed a traffic jam on eastbound I-70. Traffic slowed to a crawl for several miles because of a minor accident and the interstate was down to one lane for awhile. That’s since cleared up, however.

On one of the busiest travel days of the year, KCTV5 asked drivers what advice they'd give to others on the road this weekend.

“Just be careful,” said William Cook, who was driving to Moberly. “If it's rainy or snowy, go slower. It's no use hurrying if you won't end up there.”

“Just remember you're on vacation,” said Jim Fischer who was driving from Columbia. “It's a holiday. Don't let anything bother you." "It's wet and there was some sleet around Columbia, he added. "It's busy, very busy. Now that we're close to KC it's dry, which makes a huge difference."

James Powell, who was driving through Kansas City said while laughing, “Stay home so there's less traffic for me to deal with.”

"Last weekend was way worse because of the weather," said Zach Kramer, who was driving to St. Louis."This weekend's not bad, but it's definitely another holiday travel weekend."

Patience seemed to be the common theme. If you are careful and patient, you're more likely to have a safe and happy holiday.

Copyright 2016 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.