Man charged in rape of local deputy now charged in February Independence rape

Brady Newman-Caddell, 21, faces charges in connection with the rape of a woman in Independence in addition to the charges he has after the kidnapping and rape of a Johnson County Sheriff's Deputy. (KCTV)

The same man charged with raping and kidnapping a Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy has been charged in connection with the rape of an Independence woman in February.

Brady Newman-Caddell, 21, faces charges of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sodomy, and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to court records, Newman-Caddell told police that he and another man went to the victim’s apartment and had sex with her while her child was in the bed. The victim told police she didn’t fight the suspects because she wanted to make them think she wouldn’t call the police.

DNA from the crime scene was connected with another rape that happened in Johnson County in which Newman-Caddell was arrested and charged. Independence police talked to Newman-Caddell while he was in custody and he said he had participated in the rape in Independence.

The Independence case is still being investigated and other charges are possible.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $150,000.

In early October, a Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy in her 20s was abducted outside the jail in Olathe. She had just parked her car and was walking to work when a white man forced her into a car against her will.

She was in the car for two hours with her face covered and she was sexually assaulted by two men before she was released in Lee’s Summit. She walked, despite her battered condition, from the remote location where she was dropped off until she saw lights.

Newman-Caddell faces charges of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of rape and aggravated sodomy in connection with that case and was held on a $1 million bond.

After that case, police and prosecutors said they were checking for connections between Newman-Caddell and the gang rape of a young mother in Independence. He lived in the same apartment complex and in the same building as the victim. A source told KCTV5 in November there was a DNA match between that attack and the deputy’s attack.

Newman-Caddell’s ex-girlfriend of four months spoke with KCTV5 News in October and said that he abused her. She said he beat her, threw her puppy off a balcony and pushed her head into the passenger window of a car. She also said she believes she was drugged, as she once blacked out and woke up in his car.

Curtis Farr said Newman-Caddell beat his daughter, who dated him in high school, in the woods for four hours when the two went deer hunting. He said he saw the bruises on his daughter’s throat where Newman-Caddell had strangled her.

