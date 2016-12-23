Man who fled from Blue Springs to Independence faces multiple felony charges

Stephen Lundemo, a 36-year-old from Independence, faces multiple charges after leading police on a manhunt from Blue Springs to Independence. (KCTV)

The man who fled from police from Blue Springs all the way to Independence is facing multiple felony charges.

Stephen Lundemo, a 36-year-old from Independence, faces charges of: second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, second-degree robbery, resisting arrest, two counts of tampering with a motor vehicle, and armed criminal action.

According to court records, Lundemo encountered Blue Springs officers around 4:40 a.m. on Thursday. Officers tried to stop him because they believed he was driving a stolen vehicle. However, he fled from those police officers and Missouri Highway Patrol.

Lundemo went off the road by the time he reached Grain Valley.

Officers near the vehicle believed they heard a gunshot. One officer said they saw a weapon in Lundemo’s right hand and fired a shot. Lundemo then fled on foot.

Officers found an ammunition belt and a rifle that were left behind in the vehicle.

Police later heard from a man in Blue Springs who said a man had stolen his vehicle and that there had been a struggle at the house. He also said several items had been stolen and that the suspect had said he had a gun.

Police soon found that vehicle and Lundemo led police on a long high-speed chase until he was eventually taken into custody.

Prosecutors are requesting a $500,000 bond.

