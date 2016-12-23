Mavericks help people with special needs take the ice

It’s a program the team hopes to make a permanent fixture in the community. (KCTV5)

With Christmas around the corner, the home of the Missouri Mavericks had a special gift for the community.

The Mavericks hosted a special ice skating session Friday morning.

Silverstein Eye Centers Arena, the home of the Missouri Mavericks, opened their doors to those who normally wouldn't have the opportunity to hit the ice.

Maddox Truitt has been his older brother's biggest fan for 13 years. After all that time of watching hockey games, Friday, he was able to join his brother on the ice.

“I can't wait to play hockey,” Truitt said.

Nancy Truitt, Maddox's mother, also enjoyed the opportunity.

“It's so neat to watch them together because now Maddox can play too,” Nancy Truitt said. “He can do the same things his brother can do and now they can experience the sport together.”

Maddox was only one of the many kids who were out Friday morning and it was all thanks to an event hosted by the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

It’s a program the team hopes to make a permanent fixture in the community.

“If you have a special need or a mobility issue you don't have any opportunity to come ice skating,” Silverstein Eye Centers Arena Director of Marketing Heather Fischer said.

They hope to make that happen by getting more sleds and walkers, something that will help special needs children and adults hit the ice on a regular basis.

Currently, the arena has only one sled and one walker. The goal is to raise enough money to have thirty of each so everyone can enjoy the ice.

