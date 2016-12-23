16-year-old faces first-degree murder charge for September homic - KCTV5

16-year-old faces first-degree murder charge for September homicide

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Tyrell Young will stand trial as an adult. (KCTV)
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -

An Independence teenager is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the Sept. 22 shooting of James Hill outside an Independence Walgreens.

Tyrell Young faces a first-degree murder charge, two counts of first-degree robbery, and three counts of armed criminal action.

Young was recently certified to stand trial as an adult, and prosecutors have requested a $500,000 bond.

According to court records, witnesses told Independence police officers that Young pointed a gun at three people who were outside the Walgreens at 22nd and S. Sterling Avenue around midnight. Young then took a cell phone and purse from the three people.

Hill ran after him and Young turned and shot him in the chest. Then Young and another suspect, a juvenile, ran from the scene.

Surveillance video from a business in the area caught the incident on camera.

Police found Hill in the parking lot; he died later at a hospital.

The investigation and K-9 units led police to an apartment a few blocks away near Winner and Sterling, where police ultimately arrested two males. One was taken into custody quickly. An hours-long standoff with a dozen officers, a tactical team and armored vehicles happened before the second person was taken into custody.

