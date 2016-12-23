Man in custody after waving gun in air at rest stop along I-29 near Dearborn

Crews at one time were directing southbound traffic from I-29 to take US 36 Highway east and then take Interstate 35 south to Kansas City. (KCTV5)

Interstate 29 was shut down as authorities investigated reports of a man waving a gun in the air at a rest stop north of Kansas City on Friday.

Missouri Highway Patrol says the disturbance began about 8:45 a.m. at the Dearborn Rest Area Northbound off of I-29 after they received a call about a man with a gun in a semi truck.

Several officers and tactical teams were on the scene in an effort to protect those in the area and take the man into custody.

Police thought the man inside may have had a rifle, which is why they closed I-29 down despite the busy holiday weekend. Minutes after the call came in, all four lanes of the highway were closed.

“Without knowing the exact weapon he had, I would hate to speculate on that," said Major Erik Holland with the Platte County Sheriff’s Office in reference to the worst that could have happened, "but it’s close enough to the highway that it’s possible. Our initial reports were a rifle. And a rifle can get long range, which is why southbound was shut down until we knew what we were dealing with.”

For more than three hours, police tried to make contact with the man inside the truck while traffic was at a standstill.

Bryce Birdsong from Austin, Texas was one of those stuck in traffic. "Well, when we got off 435 got on 29 north just about to Platte City," he said, "came around the corner and saw a sign that said the road closed and I knew that wasn’t a good sign. At that point, there wasn’t any way to get off the road."

A man who identified himself as Dave described his experience, "Got to farm up here in Dearborn. Taking the grandkids up for the day to help me and we had quite an experience trying to come down the highway there. They had it all blocked off, so we had to use some side roads. Rather than a five-mile trip we did a fifteen-mile trip.”

At 12:20 p.m., a bang was heard from the rest stop. Police deployed a flash bang in hopes that it would get the man out of the truck.

“There was no response from him at all on the tactical devices that were deployed: the flash bang, we bumped the truck a couple times with our armored vehicle to kind of jolt him a minute,” said Owens. “There was never a response from him whatsoever until we went to a tactical move towards the end, where he decided it was in his best interest to exit the vehicle rapidly.”

Authorities say the man was taken into custody about 1:15 p.m. No shots were fired during the ordeal that lasted for hours.

“We have no idea on motivation," said Platte County Sheriff Mark Owens. "We have no idea why he did what he did whatsoever.”

All lanes of I-29 have been reopened.

KCTV5 News has confirmed that the semi truck involved in the incident is owned by Trucking Experts, LLC. Records show the truck was headed from Virgina to North Platte, Nebraska.

At one point, traffic was backed up for nearly 20 miles due to the incident.

Initially, the northbound lanes of I-29 were shut down at mile marker 25 near the exit for NW County Roads U and E. The southbound lanes of I-29 were also closed at mile marker 30 near the exit for Missouri Highways H and Z.

Authorities were asking drivers to avoid the area if possible and are telling drivers that if they have to go through the area to use Missouri Highway 371 as an alternate route. Eventually, traffic was so stalled that it was backed up onto 371.

After that, crews began directing southbound traffic from I-29 to take US 36 Highway east and then take Interstate 35 south to Kansas City.

