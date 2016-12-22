Teen charged in connection with shooting outside of Burlington Coat Factory

A teen faces assault and attempted robbery charges in connection to the shooting that injured a woman outside of the Burlington Coat Factory.

A teen faces multiple charges and possible life in prison in connection with the shooting that injured a woman outside of Burlington Coat Factory.

Drevon U. Davis, 17, was charged Thursday night with first-degree assault, attempted first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action.

Court records state that Davis and two other suspects approached the victim and demanded her Audi.

After she said no, they fired upon her through the car window, hitting her in the chest.

She drove away and was found near Highway 40 and I-70 and was taken to the hospital.

According to police, Davis was with two other young men during the robbery.

Independence and Kansas City police located the suspects on E. 42nd Street in Kansas City in an apartment complex.

There, Davis told police he and the other two people went to the store with the intent of carjacking an individual. He admitted to another carjacking in that same parking lot that happened in November.

Davis told police that he fired the shot, but didn't think he hit her. He also said she was reaching for a gun when he shot.

Police say the gun he's accused of using was reported stolen last week. He also had keys for a Nissan Maxima, which is a car that was stolen moments after the shooting.

Davis faces life in prison, if convicted on all counts.

A $200,000 bond has been requested.

