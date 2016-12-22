Faulty Christmas tree may have caused Blue Springs fire that inj - KCTV5

Faulty Christmas tree may have caused Blue Springs fire that injured two

BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -

Two people are recovering from smoke inhalation following a fire Thursday night at their Blue Springs duplex. 

The fire started shortly after 9 p.m. 

The duplex is located on Southeast Drew Court and Southeast Southbrooke Drive, which is in an area just south of Blue Springs South High School, and east of Adams Dairy Pkwy.  

The two people were able to get out of the duplex on their own, but were taken to an area hospital to be checked out.  

The cause of the fire is not yet official, but the fire department believes the fire may have been caused by a faulty Christmas tree.   

