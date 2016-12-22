Silver Alert issued for Olathe man - KCTV5

Silver Alert issued for Olathe man

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for 80-year-old James E. Rains. 

He's been missing since 5 p.m. on Thursday. 

He was last seen near 175th and Lone Elm in Olathe. His cell phone pinged in Miami County off of a tower at 359th and Osawatomie Road. 

Rains is driving a 2014 Silver Dodge Caravan Minivan with Kansas tags #QJV093. 

If you have seen him, please call him 913-782-0270. 

