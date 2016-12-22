Due to threats, Great Plains SPCA temporarily put on lockdown

According to a statement from Great Plains, Merriam police escorted the individual off of the premises.

Threats from a former employee of the Great Plains SPCA Merriam Campus led to the facility being placed on temporary lockdown on Thursday.

The incident early Thursday afternoon.

Great Plains said the individual made threats with weapons, but police discovered no weapons on the individual.

No injuries were reported.

