2 men suspected of multiple local robberies charged with being felons in possession of a firearm

These two men were arrested in connection with the armed robbery of the Beeline gas station in Excelsior Springs. (Excelsior Springs Police Department)

Two men were charged in federal court on Thursday with illegally possessing a firearm after a head-on crash with a police vehicle in the parking lot of a QuikTrip while they were trying to flee.

Curlie Pruitt III, 36, and Roy L. House, 38, were charged with being felons in possession of a firearm in a criminal complaint with the U.S. District Court in Kansas City.

An affidavit says Independence police officers got a call from an employee at the Super 8 at 4031 S. Lynn Court Drive in Independence at 8:36 p.m. on Tuesday. That employee said two men, Pruitt and House, were acting suspiciously and the employee was afraid they were going to rob the hotel.

When officers arrived, Pruitt and House were in a blue Ford 500 and were leaving the area with Pruitt driving the truck. An officer turned on the sirens and lights and attempted to stop them.

Pruitt then allegedly accelerated and drove through the parking lot of the QuikTrip at 4024 S. Noland Road. As Pruitt’s truck sped through the parking lot, it collided head-on with another officer’s patrol vehicle. That officer had been called to help. Both vehicles were disabled.

Pruitt then tried to get out of the car and run on foot, but was trapped in by a third police vehicle that pinned the driver’s side door closed.

Pruitt and House were then arrested and officers found a loaded American Tactical .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun on the floorboard of the passenger seat.

Pruitt and House are suspected of the armed robberies of:

Road Star Gas Station at 11100 E. US 40 Hwy. in Independence on Dec. 11, 2016

Beeline Mini-Mart at 1005 Isley Blvd. in Excelsior Springs on Dec. 15, 2016

Discount Smoke Shop at 4718 N.E. Vivion Rd. in Kansas City on Dec. 18, 2016

Pruitt has prior felony convictions for assault and robbery, as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm for which he was sentenced to three years and one month in prison.

House has prior convictions for assault and robbery, as well as a federal conviction for carjacking for which he was sentenced to 11 years and five months in federal prison. House was currently serving a term of supervised release for that federal conviction.

Pruitt and House remain in federal custody pending a detention hearing.

