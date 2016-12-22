Kelce: Tennessee game "frustrating game to lose"

The frustration of a loss can take a toll on a team, especially a loss like the one to Tennessee with so much on the line.



A team that never talks about coaching decisions has been under the microscope this week after Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce vented his frustrations about play calling after the game on Sunday.



This week, he addressed the subject wanting to clarify his locker room comments.

"It was a frustrating game to lose," Kelce said. "You know it was just one of those things where I reacted a certain way in which I shouldn't have. This is a team game and I just want to go out there and win for everyone on this team and i feel like.



The coaching staff says they are aware that the Chiefs offense hasn't been productive in the second half lately.

But as a unit, both players and coaches are working on finishing.

