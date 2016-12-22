Thousands of dollars in equipment taken from Independence construction company

Early Tuesday morning around 1:30, a truck drove onto the lot of a construction company called KC Development in Independence.

The thieves drove around twice looking for something to steal. Before long, they spot a loaded trailer.

"That trailer was actually preloaded with all of our formed skreeds, walk saw, stuff like that for a job,” said Brandon Case, the owner. “We were heading to a job. Had it all ready to go, turnkey, so the crew could take off first thing in the morning."

And it was a pretty pricey haul, for 30 minutes worth of work. They got a trailer, a plate compactor and a walk-behind saw used to cut into concrete.

"$15,000 to $20,000 of unscheduled equipment is essentially what it's going to be,” Case said. “That stuff we're probably going to have to have to reimburse ourselves for and buy it, and be stroking checks instead of trying to give that back and grow our business."

Matt Kolster, the business' operations manager, says the theft hurts more than their bottom line.

"Anytime that happens, it sets us back,” Kolster said. “We can't pay our employees as much money because we're replacing equipment. Overall, it hurts us as a company moving forward."

The crooks also broke a lock to steal gas for their truck.

For Kolster, the message to the people who did this is simple:

“Stop taking the easy way out. You know, put a little effort into it. Make your money the right way, and that way everyone can be happier."

