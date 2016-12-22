Man who beat Tinder date sentenced to 24 months of probation

Shane S. Allen, 31, has been sentenced to 24 months of probation for beating a woman he met on Tinder. (Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

Shane S. Allen, a 31-year-old from Lawrence, has been sentenced to 24 months of probation for beating a sorority member he met on Tinder.

According to the Douglas County District Attorney, as terms of his probation, Allen must undergo substance abuse treatment, refrain from drugs and alcohol, submit to random drug testing, take prescribed medication, and follow a treatment plan from his mental health provider.

The underlying sentence to the two years of probation is 27 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections. He was awarded 245 days of jail credit.

During the sentencing hearing, Senior Assistant District Attorney Eve Kemple told the court that Allen had undergone a thorough mental health evaluation. “The parties believe this is going to be more important to deal with the underlying issues than the domestic violence plan,” she said.

On Dec. 2, Allen pleaded “no contest” to two counts of aggravated battery. The state only offered the plea after consulting with the victim.

The case was originally filed after the Lawrence Police Department's investigation.

Police had been called to the ER at Lawrence Memorial Hospital on April 18, 2016. There, they found that the victim had been beaten by Allen, who she met on Tinder. She was treated for cuts and bruises that covered her body.

