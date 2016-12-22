Leavenworth police trying to identify skeletal remains

The male skeleton that was found has yet to be identified. (File photo. AP)

After parks and recreation staff with the city found skeletal remains, the Leavenworth Police Department began investigating and seeking information.

The remains were found on Dec. 13 and the coroner’s office has now completed its preliminary review.

While investigators don’t want to rule anything out, there were no obvious signs of foul play.

The skeleton belongs to a white, middle-aged male between the ages of 35 and 55. There were no upper teeth, so investigators think he wore dentures.

They found remnants of clothing, including the tag from a large size shirt he was wearing. He was also wearing a blue or teal colored swimsuit. A Bic lighter was found in his pocket, as well.

Detectives have been in contact with surrounding agencies to identify if there were any correlations between missing persons cases and the remains that were found.

There is one case that Leavenworth police are focusing on. In September of 2009, William Creech was reported missing from 1216 N. Esplanade Street in Leavenworth. That is the general area where the skeletal remains were found.

He was reported missing by his roommate, who has since died. Investigators haven’t been able to find Creech’s next of kin, so that investigation continues.

Investigators will now send some of the remains to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) in Texas. One thing that will do is allow for DNA testing, which could help identify who the man is.

Copyright 2016 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.