One seriously injured after hit-and-run near Country Club Plaza

Kansas City police say the incident happened at 5:48 p.m. in the area of Main Street and Ward Parkway. (Chopper 5) Kansas City police say the incident happened at 5:48 p.m. in the area of Main Street and Ward Parkway. (Chopper 5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police have one person in custody following a hit-and-run incident that left one with serious injuries. 

Kansas City police say the incident happened at 5:48 p.m. in the area of Main Street and Ward Parkway. 

The injuries were not classified as life-threatening, according to police. 

