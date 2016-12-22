Scam targets prepaid debit cards, affects local woman

One women saw convenience turn to frustration after a scam targeted her mother's Green Dot card. (KCTV)

For senior citizens or kids who don’t have credit cards, it’s common to sometimes put all your spending money on something like a Green Dot card so you can set a limit and have it one place.

For one woman, the convenience of a Green Dot card quickly turned to frustration.

“Oh, I was livid. Couldn’t believe it. First thing that came to my mind, ‘How did they get our money?’”

That’s what Patricia Hitch ended up feeling like. Her mom put $500 on a card to use for her grandchildren’s gifts.

“It’s a lot,” said Hitch. “She’s a senior citizen on a fixed income, so she had been saving up.”

But just about a week after purchasing, she realized the money was gone.

It had been spent at Best Buy and McDonalds all the way in California

For Hitch’s mom, it was tough to understand.

“She was upset,” she said. “She was almost in tears because someone had stolen her money and she wanted to buy gifts with the money. But, we’re still going to have a good Christmas.”

Hitch’s niece has since loaned her the cash.

“I’m working a lot of overtime, so that’s going to help her get the money back,” she said.

Still, they’re left wondering how this happened.

Police say that just like there is counterfeit cash, they are seeing counterfeit gift cards.

Thieves will take blank cards from stores and use computers and skimmers to load them by using actual gift card numbers.

It’s likely the thieves who got money from Hitch’s mother did just that, using a number from the card her mom had.

“They’re scam artists, basically,” Hitch said. “They need to get a job. I get up and go to work every day! They need to get a job.”

Police now warn you that if you put money on a card like that: Spend it fast, keep the card secure and don’t let anyone else catch a glimpse.

After KCTV5 contacted Green Dot, the company looked into the scam and had Hitch fill out this dispute form. They’ve now sent her a new card and they have their $500 back.

Green Dot won’t confirm the exact circumstances surrounding the theft, however.

