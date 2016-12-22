Belton police still looking for answers in shooting death from 2 - KCTV5

Belton police still looking for answers in shooting death from 2 years ago

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
Chad Donaldson was killed two years ago, but police and his family are still looking for answers. (KCTV) Chad Donaldson was killed two years ago, but police and his family are still looking for answers. (KCTV)
BELTON, MO (KCTV) -

The longer a case sits, particularly with homicides, the more difficult it usually is to solve. However, in the two-year-old murder of Chad Donaldson, his family and Belton police are trying to make sure that doesn't happen.

The 36-year-old was an avid fisherman who spent many hours doing just that with his father.

However, he was shot and killed while walking home from a Belton convenience store exactly two years ago. Belton police say they're still actively investigating the case.

His parents appreciate the cops' efforts to find their son's killer. They say the pain is just as real today as it was two years ago, though.

"The first year, I was, like, in shock,” said Craig Donaldson, Chad’s father. “It's just unbelievable, and it's gotten worse this year. Especially today. It's just something I’m not ever going to get over with."

Chad’s mother Jenny Donaldson said, "It's indescribable how deep the pain goes. I think, at this point, I’ve maybe turned a little corner in my grief, where I’m feeling a little more acceptance and a little more peace that he's at peace. But, it still doesn't stop me from missing him, every single minute of every single day."

If you have any information about this case, Belton police would love to hear from you. They want to remind you that you can contact them anonymously through the tips hotline.

Related:

Police still search for Belton man's killer one year later

Police still looking for tips about Dec. 22 Belton murder

Father wants answers after son killed leaving QuikTrip

Copyright 2016 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.