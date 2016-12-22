Belton police still looking for answers in shooting death from 2 years ago

Chad Donaldson was killed two years ago, but police and his family are still looking for answers. (KCTV)

The longer a case sits, particularly with homicides, the more difficult it usually is to solve. However, in the two-year-old murder of Chad Donaldson, his family and Belton police are trying to make sure that doesn't happen.

The 36-year-old was an avid fisherman who spent many hours doing just that with his father.

However, he was shot and killed while walking home from a Belton convenience store exactly two years ago. Belton police say they're still actively investigating the case.

His parents appreciate the cops' efforts to find their son's killer. They say the pain is just as real today as it was two years ago, though.

"The first year, I was, like, in shock,” said Craig Donaldson, Chad’s father. “It's just unbelievable, and it's gotten worse this year. Especially today. It's just something I’m not ever going to get over with."

Chad’s mother Jenny Donaldson said, "It's indescribable how deep the pain goes. I think, at this point, I’ve maybe turned a little corner in my grief, where I’m feeling a little more acceptance and a little more peace that he's at peace. But, it still doesn't stop me from missing him, every single minute of every single day."

If you have any information about this case, Belton police would love to hear from you. They want to remind you that you can contact them anonymously through the tips hotline.

