Cheer squad, cheerleader involved in ‘Kkk go trump’ post no longer on KU's team

In late November, a photo was posted on a cheerleader's Snapchat account, linking the Ku Klux Klan with President-elect Donald Trump.

Three members of the University of Kansas cheer squad and a cheerleader are no longer part of KU's program in the aftermath of a controversy.

KU Associate Athletic Director Jim Marchiony confirmed to KCTV5 News that one of the male squad members graduated and the other three recently resigned from the squad.

After the controversy, the four were suspended.

Immediately after it was posted, the photo was shared online and went viral on Twitter. KU learned of the post on Nov. 21.

