Man fought suspect who stole his car as part of 4-hour manhunt

The house where a young man fought off a suspect who, unbeknownst to him, was part of a four-hour manhunt. (KCTV)

It was a terrifying wake-up call for a young man who thought he was home alone on Thursday morning and instead found himself face to face with a suspect in the middle of a manhunt.

“I walk out of my room and he's in the next room by himself just grabbing stuff and [he] sees me and is like, 'Stop right there! Stop right there! Don't move!'” said Nathan Struewe. “And I'm like ‘Ok. I won't move.’ I ask what he needs and he says, ‘Just give me your car keys. Give me your car keys.’”

Nathan said he didn't know what to do. His mom, dad and sister had already left for work. So, at first he decided to comply with the demands

“I go in the room and hand him the car keys. And this is the part [where] I pushed him into my closet door and I start wailing on him a couple of times and he got really mad. And we went to the living and there was a bit more wrestling going on.”

Once the fighting stopped, the man asked Struewe for his phone and glass of water.

Struewe took advantage of being in the kitchen and grabbed a knife. That's when a second fight ensued.

“He wanted me to go with him and I said, ‘I'm not going with you. Just take what you need.’ I scared him off. I attacked him a second time. I was freaking out," Struewe said.

Struewe said his hand was in pain from the fight, but that he’ll get it checked out. He said, considering everything, he knows he was extremely lucky.

Copyright 2016 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.