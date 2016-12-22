Case of mumps confirmed in Kansas City, health department says

The Kansas City Health Department has confirmed at least one case of mumps in Kansas City.

In a news release, the health department is working with providers.

“We need those who are sick to stay home,” said Dr. Rex Archer, director of health, said in a statement. “They should not go to school or work and avoid prolonged, close contact with other people until at least five days after swollen salivary glands start. If you have been around someone who got mumps, watch for symptoms to develop 12 to 25 days after the last time you were around that person and contact your medical provider (prior to being seen) and local health department if symptoms develop. Questions on immunity or vaccination status should be directed to your private physician.”

Tips from the health department on preventing the spread of mumps:

• Cover mouth and nose with a tissue or in the elbow when coughing or sneezing, not the hands

• Wash hands often with soap and water

• Avoid sharing drinks or eating utensils

• Disinfect frequently touched surfaces, such as toys, doorknobs, tables, counters

