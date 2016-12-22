Raytown man charged in connection with shots fired at occupied vehicle

Damon Huff has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action in connection with shots that were fired at an occupied vehicle. (KCTV)

A man has been charged in connection with shots that were fired on Wednesday at an occupied vehicle, which led to a standoff in Raytown.

Damon Huff, 29, has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

Court records show that Raytown police went to Raytown Villa Apartments on a call that said shots had been fired.

When police arrived, they found a vehicle that had apparently been damaged by gunfire. After that, officers and a SWAT team went to an apartment on Raytown Road.

Those inside, including Huff, unlocked the door and came out.

Police then searched the apartment and found a handgun in the room Huff was staying in.

Prosecutors have requested a cash bond of $100,000.

